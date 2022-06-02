site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jorge-mateo-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mateo isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mateo started in the last five games and went 6-for-19 with a triple, two doubles, a stolen base and five strikeouts. Chris Owings will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read