Mateo went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Royals.

Mateo had gone five games without a steal prior to Thursday. He's hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests, going 10-for-37 (.270) with three home runs and three steals in that span. For the season, the shortstop is slashing .321/.372/.595 with six homers, 11 thefts, 19 RBI and 23 runs scored through 96 plate appearances.