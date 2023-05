Mateo went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

His walk Monday was his first time on base in his last five games. With his bat slumping, Mateo could be at risk of seeing his playing time slip. Despite an 0-for-16 skid, he's still slashing .259/.309/.473 with 13 steals, six home runs, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored through 35 contests. His defense is also strong enough to keep him in the mix at shortstop.