Mateo went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Mateo picked up his first multi-hit effort since April 27 in this contest. The steal was also his first in seven games, as he's had few opportunities to run after hitting just .128 in May. A strong start to the season has propped up his slash line at .234/.276/.389 for the year. He's at 16 steals, six home runs, 24 RBI and 31 runs scored, and with high-end speed, he should maintain some fantasy interest as long as he's the Orioles' starting shortstop.