Mateo went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Mateo is reportedly playing through a sore left quadriceps, but it didn't slow him down Tuesday. He led off the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before stealing second and scoring on a Cedric Mullins double. The steal was Mateo's 20th of the year, though it was also his first since June 24. Only Miami's Jon Berti (25) and Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez (21) have more steals than Mateo this year. The 27-year-old has added six home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples, though he still has a lackluster .195/.252/.325 slash line in 75 contests. Since he's nursing an injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mateo receive rest some time this week.