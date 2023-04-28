Mateo went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Mateo is one of seven players in the majors with 10 steals already on the year. He's hit safely in his last four games, going 5-for-14 with five runs scored in that span. For the season, the shortstop is slashing .361/.406/.639 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and five doubles through 71 plate appearances. There's a chance newly-promoted prospect Joey Ortiz snags some playing time at shortstop, but it's tough to see Mateo's bat coming out of the lineup much when he's hitting well.