Orioles' Jorge Mateo: On bench Thursday
Mateo isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Mateo is getting a breather after he hit just .087 with a double, a walk and eight strikeouts over the last eight games. Gunnar Henderson is taking over at shortstop and batting fifth.
