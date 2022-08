Mateo went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Mateo knocked two RBI hits against Corey Kluber, including a second-inning double. Over his last 25 games, the 27-year-old has gone 30-for-89 (.337) with 15 extra-base hits and 10 multi-hit performances. He's boosted his slash line to .230/.277/.404 through 370 plate appearances.