Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Mateo's shaky hitting over the last couple of months has caught up to him since Jordan Westburg's been in the majors. Wednesday was just Mateo's fifth start in July -- he's become more of a backup infielder than an everyday starter while batting just .176 this month. For the season, the speedster is up to 23 steals, six home runs, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple, but his .216/.267/.351 slash line is low by even his standards, and it won't help him get more playing time on a contender.