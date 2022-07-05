Mateo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, even though he's dealing with a sore left quadriceps, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The injury could result in Mateo getting a day off later this week, but he evidently checked out fine during his pregame workout Tuesday and was cleared to stick in the lineup for the second game in a row. Mateo's speed is his top tool, but he hasn't even attempted a steal in any of his last nine games. He's at least provided two home runs over that span to salvage some fantasy value, though he batted just .174.