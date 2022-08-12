Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Mateo is one off the big-league lead in steals, as his theft Friday was his 27th of the year. Miami's Jon Berti (groin) remains atop the leaderboard and should be back within a week, which could keep Mateo out of the top spot, but the Orioles' shortstop is cemented as one of the best speedsters in the league. He's also done well with the bat in August, slashing .290/.353/.613 with three home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a double through his last nine games. Overall, he's slashing .218/.267/.389 with 11 long balls, 34 RBI, 44 runs scored, five triples and 15 doubles through 103 games.