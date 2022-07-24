Mateo went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Mateo's RBI single in the seventh inning tied the game at 3-3. The shortstop was also brought home twice in the contest on a single and a sacrifice fly, both from Cedric Mullins. Mateo is starting to hit better, going 11-for-31 (.355) in his last eight games, with six extra-base hits in that span. The speedster has a .210/.261/.357 slash line with seven homers, 23 steals, 25 RBI and 35 runs scored through 309 plate appearances.