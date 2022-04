Mateo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Yankees.

All three of Mateo's hits were singles, including one in the eighth inning that plated Kelvin Gutierrez. Mateo hasn't been afraid to show off his speed in 2022, recording three stolen bases in his first nine games. He's played primarily at shortstop, posting a .267/.353/.300 slash line with three RBI and three runs scored through 35 plate appearances.