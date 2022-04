Mateo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo will get his first day off of the season, enabling utility man Chris Owings to pick up a start at shortstop. The 26-year-old speedster has thus far proven to be a bargain for those in deeper mixed leagues who snagged him with a late-round pick. Over his first four starts, Mateo has slashed .250/.438/.333 with two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.