Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Mateo sat out Game 1 for rest, but he was back in the lineup at shortstop for the nightcap. The shortstop picked up his fourth steal in his last 11 games, swiping third base after a third-inning double. His 13 steals this season trail only Julio Rodriguez for the major-league lead. Mateo is slashing .208/.244/.336 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple in 157 plate appearances.