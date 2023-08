Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Mateo hasn't helped his cause for playing time in July, going 6-for-36 (.167) over 17 games this month. He was able to knock three extra-base hits and added three steals, but he's been limited to a reserve role lately, and that's unlikely to change with the Orioles pacing the American League. Mateo is at a .212/.259/.340 slash line with 24 thefts, six home runs, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored over 87 contests this season.