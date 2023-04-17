Mateo went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Mateo's RBI came on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to plate Adam Frazier for the Orioles' first run of the game. In the eighth, Mateo hit a double, stole third and came home on a Cedric Mullins go-ahead RBI single. Baltimore continues to give its speedier players a green light on the basepaths -- Mateo and Mullins are two of the three players leading the majors in steals with eighth, along with the Cubs' Nico Hoerner. Mateo owns a .372/.431/.651 slash line with three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles through 53 plate appearances.