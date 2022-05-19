Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out twice.

Mateo gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the third and proceed to steal second base, his 11th of the season. The shortstop also reached on catcher's interference in the sixth and came around to score on a Cedric Mullins sacrifice fly. Mateo is only hitting .237 to start the season, but his 11 steals are tied with Julio Rodriguez for the most in the majors.