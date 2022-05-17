Mateo (shoulder/chest) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

On a positive note, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports that Mateo said his sore left shoulder is feeling better Tuesday, but the Orioles wanted to give the infielder at least one more day to heal. Mateo is still scheduled to take batting practice with the rest of his teammates, which bodes well for his chances of re-entering the lineup Wednesday. Ramon Urias will pick up a start at shortstop in place of Mateo on Tuesday.