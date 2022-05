Mateo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He'll cede shortstop duties to Chris Owings as the Orioles begin a seven-game week with a three-game set in New York. Mateo is getting a breather after a rough weekend series against the Rays in which he went hitless in 14 at-bats, bringing his season average down to .212.