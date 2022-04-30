site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Red Sox.
Mateo started in the last eight games but hit just .179 with two doubles, a run, four stolen bases, a walk and 10 strikeouts. He'll get a day off while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
