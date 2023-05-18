site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jorge-mateo-returns-to-lineup-874872 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mateo (leg) is back in the Orioles' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Angels, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mateo sat out Wednesday due to some nagging leg soreness, but he's back in there for Thursday's afternoon tilt. He'll be at shortstop and bat seventh against Tyler Anderson.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read