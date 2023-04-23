Mateo (hip) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Mateo didn't start in either of the past two games while tending to right hip discomfort, but he was included in the initial lineup for Saturday's 5-1 win before ultimately being a late scratch. The 27-year-old took part in a pregame workout Sunday without incident and apparently checked out fine, so he now appears set to put an end to his two-game absence. Gunnar Henderson will move back to the hot corner to open up shortstop for Mateo.