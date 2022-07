Mateo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A 2-for-18 skid over his last eight games has brought Mateo's season line down to .196/.248/.329. He has 19 stolen bases and will make highlight plays at shortstop on occasion, but his struggles at the dish may finally start affecting his playing time. Richie Martin starts at shortstop in Mateo's absence.