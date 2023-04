Mateo (hip) was a late scratch from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mateo was originally scheduled to return to the lineup for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game with right hip discomfort, but the late scratch suggests that Baltimore wants to give the shortstop at least one more day of rest before return. Gunnar Henderson will start at shortstop and hit eighth against the Tigers in Mateo's absence.