Mateo went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Mateo opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning and tacked on a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth. The only mishap for the shortstop came when he was caught stealing for the first time this season. He's provided a nice combination of power and speed with three homers, seven steals, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and a .350/.413/.625 slash line through 13 contests. Mateo is unlikely to sustain those ratios, but it's encouraging to see him elevate his walk rate (9.1 percent) while cutting down strikeouts (18.8 percent) early on.