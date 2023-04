Mateo went 0-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and two steals in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Orioles have been running rampant against the Red Sox in the first two games of the series as they've already picked up 10 steals in those contests. Mateo has four of those steals, as he's swiped two bags in back-to-back games. There's very little offensive upside in the other categories, but Mateo definitely should again be a major contributor with steals because of his impressive speed.