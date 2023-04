Mateo swent 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Red Sox.

His fifth-inning shot was the only run the Orioles managed against Corey Kluber, with the rest of their offense coming in a futile ninth-inning comeback attempt. Mateo continues to enjoy a blistering start to 2023, and through 19 games he's slashing .351/.400/.649 with four homers, eight steals, 13 RBI and 17 runs.