Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
The hit was just his third in his last eight starts, a stretch in which Mateo is batting a woeful .103 (3-for-39), but he's still managed to swipe two of his 15 bags on the season despite his infrequent trips around the bases. The 27-year-old's red-hot April has given way to a .111/.156/.125 May, and Mateo seems like he could lose his starting spot at shortstop at any moment, especially with Jordan Westburg continuing to light it up at Triple-A.