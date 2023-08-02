Mateo went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Making his second straight start after riding the bench for a few games, Mateo snagged his 25th steal of the season while reaching base multiple times for the first time since June 25. It's been a rough summer for the 28-year-old, who has seen his OPS collapse to .601 after he exited April with a 1.062 mark, but his defense has kept him in the mix for playing time at shortstop while his speed has allowed him to maintain some deep-league fantasy appeal.