Mateo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

Starting at shortstop and batting ninth, Mateo continues to run wild and he's now tied for the big-league lead in steals with five, matching Gleyber Torres and Myles Straw. Mateo is also supplying plenty of early value with his bat too, and the 27-year-old is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with two homers, five RBI and seven runs through six games.