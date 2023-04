Mateo went 0-for-3 with two RBI and a steal in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Mateo now leads the MLB with seven stolen bases early in the season after stealing 35 last year, second to only Jon Berti. Mateo has gotten off to a decent start with the bat as well, going 10-for-35 with two home runs. He's up to eight RBI after driving in a pair of runs Thursday.