Mateo went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Mateo got aboard with a fielder's choice and a single in this contest, and he stole a base each time. The 26-year-old has maintained a fairly regular role in the lineup, though he's often hit in the bottom third of the order. He's up to five stolen bases with a .250/.313/.295 slash line, three RBI, three runs scored and a pair of doubles through 13 games. Mateo also hasn't drawn a walk in nine contests after earning four free passes in his first four games this season.