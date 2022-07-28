Mateo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays.
Mateo had the Orioles' lone extra-base hit of the contest, a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to force an extra frame. The shortstop's .215/.264/.370 slash line for the season is nothing special, but he's lifted those marks to .279/.328/.508 with two homers, five stolen bases, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, two triples and four doubles through 21 games in July. On the year, he's racked up 24 steals, eight long balls, 26 RBI and 37 runs scored while regularly batting at the bottom of the order.