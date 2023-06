Mateo went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

This was Mateo's second two-steal game in his last five contests. He's seen his playing time drop a bit lately due to a 12-for-47 stretch over his last 16 games. The shortstop is still one of the top speed options in baseball with 20 steals on 23 attempts, but he's struggled to a .234/.276/.372 slash line with six home runs, 25 RBI and 34 runs scored over 60 games.