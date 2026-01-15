The Orioles claimed Suarez off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez made the most of his limited big-league opportunities in 2025, turning in a 1.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 19.1 innings spanning seven appearances (one start). The 28-year-old lefty doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he will have to break spring camp with the Orioles -- likely as a long reliever -- to keep his spot on the 40-man roster.