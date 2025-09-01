Strowd threw 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Giants, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

The rookie right-hander continues to be an effective member of Baltimore's new-look bullpen. Through 17 innings, Strowd has overcome a concerning 9:8 K:BB to produce a strong 1.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Strowd has no holds or save chances in 2025, so he'll likely need to miss more bats and cut down on the walks in order to work his way up the pecking order.