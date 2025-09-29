Strowd threw one-third of an inning in relief Sunday against the Yankees.

After the Orioles began a fire sale ahead of the July trade deadline, Strowd joined the major-league bullpen and gave Baltimore some quality work to close out the year. Through 26.1 innings, the right-hander posted a 1.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB with five holds. It remains to be seen if the club will bring Strowd back for 2026, but he certainly made a good impression down the stretch.