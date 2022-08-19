Gillaspie was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Gillaspie will return to Norfolk after being called up Sunday. He appeared in two games during his short stint in the big leagues, tossing 1.2 scoreless frames while allowing two hits and striking out a batter over two appearances. Gillaspie will remain a top candidate to rejoin the Orioles' bullpen at some point down the stretch.
