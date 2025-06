The Orioles selected Vazquez from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Vazquez has slashed .280/.345/.447 with five home runs and three stolen bases across 147 plate appearances in 2025 for Triple-A Norfolk. He was able to reach the majors in 2024 for the Cubs, but was only able to etch one hit across his 14 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, Jorge Mateo was placed on the 10-day injured list.