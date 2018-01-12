Orioles' Manny Machado: Avoids arbitration with Orioles
Machado agreed to a one-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
This marks the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Machado, who will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 campaign. Currently, the third baseman has been involved in trade rumors all winter, following a 2017 season that saw him slash .259/.310/.471 with 33 home runs and 95 RBI, even after a rough start to the year. No matter what jersey he's wearing come the spring, expect Machado to be a top-tier fantasy performer yet again.
