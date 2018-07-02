Orioles' Manny Machado: Blasts 21st home run

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's series finale against the Angels.

Machado went deep in the fourth inning against Deck McGuire as he spotted the Orioles with an early 2-1 lead. Machado has hit safely in each of his last five games, totaling two homers and four RBI over that span. Machado will look to keep it rolling at the plate as Baltimore travels to Philadelphia for a two-game set starting Tuesday.

