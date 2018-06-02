Orioles' Manny Machado: Blasts home run
Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and one walk in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
Machado accounted for Baltimore's only run on the night, as he belted a home run off Sonny Gray in the first inning. He's picked up a hit in each of his last six games, and he's batting .329 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI through 57 games this season.
