Orioles' Manny Machado: Blasts home run

Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and one walk in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Machado accounted for Baltimore's only run on the night, as he belted a home run off Sonny Gray in the first inning. He's picked up a hit in each of his last six games, and he's batting .329 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI through 57 games this season.