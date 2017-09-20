Play

Orioles' Manny Machado: Day off Wednesday

Machado is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Over the last 10 games Machado has slashed a bleak .162/.220/.243. He'll get a rare day off as Ryan Flaherty draws a start at the hot corner. Machado should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays.

