Orioles' Manny Machado: Day off Wednesday
Machado is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Over the last 10 games Machado has slashed a bleak .162/.220/.243. He'll get a rare day off as Ryan Flaherty draws a start at the hot corner. Machado should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Out with illness•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Four hits in Friday's extra-inning win•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Stays hot with walkoff homer•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers ninth homer of August•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes third grand slam of month Friday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hammers second grand slam of month•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...