Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers for second straight game

Machado went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Machado took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the sixth inning, his third homer in the last four games and 18th on the season. The 25-year-old is now hitting an impressive .327/.398/.633 with 47 RBI, 32 runs and a pair of stolen bases through 58 games this season.