Orioles' Manny Machado: Keeps raking Friday
Machado went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox.
He continues to crush the ball, going 14-for-40 (.350) over his last 10 games with five homers, 15 RBI and nine runs. Machado's .347/.423/.671 slash line on the season would establish new career highs in all three categories, and by a considerable margin, if he's able to keep it up.
