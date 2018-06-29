Orioles' Manny Machado: Launches 20th home run

Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.

June hasn't been too kind to Machado, as he's hitting just .250 (22-for-88) with four long balls this month. Still, the superstar infielder owns a .303/.373/.557 slash line with 56 RBI in 307 at-bats in 2018. With trade rumors swirling, Machado remains one of the best hitters in baseball.

