Orioles' Manny Machado: Likely headed to Dodgers

It is "increasingly likely" that Machado will be traded to the Dodgers in the coming days, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosenthal's report, Machado, who is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh in Tuesday's All-Star game, will be headed to Los Angeles, barring a last-minute snag in negotiations and/or medicals. The Orioles have had a top scout sitting on the Dodgers' affiliates in recent days, but it is unclear which prospects are likely to be headed back to Baltimore. For fantasy purposes, this would represent a major upgrade in lineup, a downgrade in home ballpark, and would greatly impact AL-only and NL-only leagues, as Machado would be the season's top FAAB target in NL-only leagues if this deal goes down.