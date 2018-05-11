Orioles' Manny Machado: On base four times Thursday
Machado went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and drew a pair of walks in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Machado broke out of a mini-slump Thursday by getting on base four times and going yard for the first time this month. He's slashing .350/.439/.629 on the year with 10 home runs and nine doubles. Machado has also walked (23) more than he's struck out (21) through 37 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Smacks another home run Friday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Crushes two more home runs Sunday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hits sixth homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Swats two homers Thursday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Picks up RBI in loss•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers twice in extra-inning win Friday•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...