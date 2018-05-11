Orioles' Manny Machado: On base four times Thursday

Machado went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and drew a pair of walks in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Machado broke out of a mini-slump Thursday by getting on base four times and going yard for the first time this month. He's slashing .350/.439/.629 on the year with 10 home runs and nine doubles. Machado has also walked (23) more than he's struck out (21) through 37 games.

