Orioles' Manny Machado: On bench Monday
Machado is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Machado will get just his first day off of the season. He's had a phenomenal year at the plate so far, hitting .312/.380/.591 with 18 homers through 64 games. All three slash stats would be career highs, and he's on pace for a career-best 46 homers as well. He's also posting career bests in walk rate (10.4 percent) and strikeout rate (14.3 percent). Jace Peterson will start at shortstop in his place.
